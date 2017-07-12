The Bruce Lee Project is getting ready to strike. So You Think You Know Kung Fu LLC — a joint venture that includes Keanu Reeves, Stephen Hamel and Shannon Lee among its principals — and 8K Miles Media Group are teaming to launch a competition series that will search for “today’s men and women of action.”

It’s the first international format deal for the show created by SYTYKKF — made up of Reeves and Hamel’s Company Films, Shannon Lee’s Bruce Lee Entertainment, Benaroya Pictures and Metan Global Entertainment Group — which also oversees the global rights and format licensing worldwide. Suresh Venkatachari’s 8K Miles will produce and distribute The Bruce Lee Project for five seasons in India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. Pre-production is set to start soon with the first season expected for release in 2018. The show will air in multiple Indian languages across the globe.

“Bruce Lee has a legacy of inspiration,” Reeves said in a statement. “It is exciting to see this legacy of inspiration have the opportunity to reach a new generation in The Bruce Lee Project.”

Comprising 12 hourlong episodes, plus a 90-minute finale, the competition series is looking for not just martial artists but “true warriors who are physically accomplished but, more importantly, thoughtful and spiritual individuals who push themselves to achieve highest human potential.” Its goal is not to discover the next Bruce Lee, but rather other accomplished warriors of life. Male and female martial artists will train together and also have mentors to guide them on their journey. Inspired by the Enter the Dragon legend’s quotes, philosophies and affirmations, training drills and challenges will test the contestants’ limits to help them discover their limitless potential.

“When I originally came up with the idea,” Benaroya Pictures founder and CEO Michael Benaroya said, “we were thinking of a fighting competition, but as we began to dig into the needs of the audience we found that there was a much broader and more interesting approach to this that allows us to appeal to a wider demographic and one that is seeking inspiration and positive messaging.”