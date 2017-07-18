The Black List and Women In Film LA are expanding their partnership by adding an inaugural Film Feature Lab for female screenwriters. The initiative joins the pair’s episodic TV lab for women writers, now in its second year. Submission are now open for both labs, which will be based in Los Angeles and sponsored by go90.

The Black List/Women In Film Feature Lab ​will be a one-week residency in February 2018. Six female writers will participate in the program, which will consist of one-on-one mentoring with screenwriters and peer workshopping sessions. Additionally, participants will attend a series of events and screenings.

The Black List/Women In Film Episodic Lab​ is set for regular weekday nights over four weeks in October. It selects six to eight writers and includes script development, pitching, a mock writer’s room, and roundtables with established writers and industry executives.

In another initiative, The Black List, WIF and go90 are also launching a $15,000 fellowship in support of developing scripts — feature and episodic pilots — in the young adult genre. That submission period is underway until November 26. Each winner will present their work to go90, which will have the opportunity to purchase the project.