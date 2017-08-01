With long-time The Big Bang Theory showrunner Steven Molaro shepherding the upcoming spinoff series Young Sheldon, Big Bang executive producer Steve Holland has been named showrunner of the mothership CBS comedy for its upcoming 11th season, which kicks off on September 25.

Big Bang and Young Sheldon co-creator/executive producer Chuck Lorre and Molaro, who co-created Young Sheldon with Lorre, will continue to oversee Big Bang. Holland will work closely with them while serving as day-to-day showrunner, running the comedy’s writers’ room.

Holland joined Big Bang at the beginning of its third season, rising through the ranks to executive producer in the most recent 2016–17 season, the multi-camera sitcom’s tenth.

Lorre and Molaro co-wrote and executive produce the new single-camera CBS comedy series Young Sheldon, which will debut behind the Big Bang Theory‘s Season 11 premiere, with Molaro serving as showrunner.