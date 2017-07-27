Garcelle Beauvais (Spider Man: Homecoming) is set for a recurring role on the upcoming Season 2 of E!’s hit series The Arrangement.

From Universal Cable Productions and Emmy-winning writer/EP Jonathan Abrahams (Mad Men), the series stars Josh Henderson, Christine Evangelista, Lexa Doig and Michael Vartan in a Hollywood love story that brings to life the darker side of fame.

Beauvais will play Mason, a charismatic and intelligent businesswoman with ties to DeAnn’s (Doig) past.

Beauvais, known for her roles as Fancy Monroe on The Jamie Foxx Show and as Valerie Haywood on ABC’s NYPD Blue, most recently recurred on Syfy’s The Magicians and guest-starred on Chicago Med. She’s repped by Gilbertson Management and Stone Manners.