EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has just set F. Scott Frazier to rewrite Tell No One, an adaptation of the bestselling thriller by Harlen Coben. The studio and producer Frank Marshall have been sweet on this for several years, and Frazier, whose recent credits include xXx: Return Of Xander Cage and Collide, will rewrite an earlier draft was written by Argo Oscar winner Chris Terrio.

We keep waiting for Coben’s novels to pop onscreen, and this one has taken a circuitous route to get to this place. The book was first turned into a hit French film by filmmaker Guillaume Canet. Liam Neeson showed interest in potentially starring as a doctor whose wife was murdered, with the whole thing rearing up after an accidental discovery of two bodies near the doctor’s estate.

