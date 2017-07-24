The Television Academy Foundation announced today that Jodi Delaney will be taking the position of executive director effective July 24. Delaney has 20 years of experience in nonprofit, government and private sector management. Her extensive experience is more than suitable for her new role at the Foundation.

“I am thrilled and honored to join the Television Academy Foundation in this role,” Delaney said in a statemement. “Working to increase support for the Foundation’s vital objectives to preserve the legacy of television and provide educational programs and professional support to aspiring young talent is a dream come true.”

In her new position, Delaney will oversee daily operations and provide strategic leadership of its programs and fundraising to fulfill the charitable organization’s mission to identify, advance and empower future television leaders. Delaney will report to Television Academy Foundation Chair Madeline Di Nonno as well as Television Academy President and Chief Operating Officer Maury McIntyre.

“We are delighted to announce Jodi’s appointment to the Foundation’s leadership team,” said McIntyre. “With her track record in nonprofit development and dedication to societal issues, we look forward to her contributions as the Foundation continues to nurture and develop the next generation of television leaders.”

Delaney previously served as chief development officer at the Youth Policy Institute and was the Los Angeles program director for the Trust for Public Land. She also served six years in former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson’s administration. She also worked as a television producer for programs appearing on ABC News, HBO, History Channel and Discovery Networks. Her career began in New York where she worked as the development director for Dance Theater Workshop.