Tegna has announced the launch of Sister Circle, a live daily talk show aimed at African American women. It will premiere Monday, September 11 in 12 Tegna markets and live nationally from 9-10 AM on TV One.

Hosted by Quad Webb-Lunceford (Married To Medicine) Syleena Johnson (R&B Divas), TV host, sports reporter and radio show host Rashan Ali and stand-up comedian Kiana Dancie, the show will include news and insights on relationships, parenting, fitness, personal finances, along with latest trends and the joys and frustrations of everyday life. The show will also feature interviews with celebrity guests and expert opinions on key issues. The hosts will be joined by DJ Q, who adds a guy’s unique POV to the discussion.

Veteran TV exec Helen Swenson has been named senior executive producer and showrunner.