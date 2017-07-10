MTV has released the official trailer for the second half of Teen Wolf Season 6, the series’ final episodes. And there are several familiar faces. Among them, Stiles (Dylan O’Brien), Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin), Jackson (Colton Haynes) and Ethan (Charlie Carver) to name a few.

The final ten episodes of Teen Wolf find Tyler Posey’s Scott and his pack on the eve of their departure for college, with a new enemy rising in the shadows.

The release of the trailer also comes ahead of the series’ previously announced final appearance at Comic-Con with Teen Wolf cast members Posey, Dylan Sprayberry, Shelley Hennig, Cody Christian and Khylin Rhambo, along with executive producer Jeff Davis, confirmed to attend. It was announced at last year’s confab that Season 6 would be its last, with the upcoming finale its 100th episode.

Check out the trailer above and let us know what you think.