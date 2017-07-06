MTV’s Teen Wolf is moving to a new night for the second half of Season 6, taking its new spot on Sunday, July 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Just 10 days prior, the show will make its final return to Comic-Con for a panel event at the coveted 6,000-seat Hall H.

The hour-long Con panel kicks off at 2 pm on Thursday July 20, and will feature Teen Wolf cast members Tyler Posey, Dylan Sprayberry, Shelley Hennig, Cody Christian and Khylin Rhambo, along with executive producer Jeff Davis.

The panel will be the show’s 8th and final Con visit. MTV says the event will include an exclusive, extended first-look at the series’ final season. A 20-second teaser clip, with Posey’s Scott looking particularly troubled by something, has been released by MTV. “The Final Fight,” reads an end card. “Be afraid.” Watch it above.

Other Teen Wolf events planned for Comic-Con include a cast signing on Friday July 21 from 10-10:45 am, and a press room event later that morning. Posey is hosting the “MTV Fandom Fest” July 21 from 7-11 pm at Petco Park.

The final ten episodes of Teen Wolf find Posey’s Scott and his pack on the eve of their departure for college, with a new enemy rising in the shadows.