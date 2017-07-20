The cast and crew of Teen Wolf took the stage at the coveted Hall H at Comic-Con to give details about the final season of the MTV series that shares the name — and nothing else, really — of the cult ’80s movie. Tyler Posey, Dylan Sprayberry, Shelley Hennig, Cody Christian, Dylan O’Brien, Charlie Carver, and Khylin Rhambo along with executive producer Jeff Davis were on hand for all

Before the cast stepped out to the stage, the panel started with a video from Tyler Hoechlin apologizing for his absence before introducing a clip that showed Derek’s return to Beacon Hills. With his glowing blue eyes, the brooding supernatural hunk wasted no time in beating down werewolf hunters before boosting a sweet Mustang and driving off into the sunset.

Marking the 8th and final visit to the international fanboy/fangirl event, marking a sentimental panel for the cast. Davis talked about how it’s not often that a show with a loyal cult following goes beyond 100 episodes. He recalled the 100th episode when they had a cake to celebrate only to turn to Posey and have him cut the cake because he was the only actor that had appeared in all 100 episodes. After telling the story, Davis admits, “It’s my goal to make Tyler cry during this panel.” Posey turned to him and said, “You did, a**hole.”

O’Brien chimed in, “It’s nothing but emotional now that its over. This is my first part ever and I entered this whole new phase in my life [with this role]. Seven years later, it’s a family and will always be a family. It makes me super emotional — and makes me shaky just talking about it.”

Davis surprised the audience and the cast with audition footage of the actors including a very young-looking Posey, Ashby, O’Brien, Sprayberry and others. In addition, Holland Roden and Colton Haynes sent their love via video apologizing for their absence before Haynes presented a clip of him and Charlie Carver returning to high school with a cool swagger which later cut to a scene of them being tortured and interrogated by a mystery woman.

The final season premieres on July 30. The ten episodes of Teen Wolf find Posey’s Scott and his pack on the eve of their departure for college, with a new enemy rising in the shadows.