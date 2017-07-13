Ted Schilowitz, an expert in emerging technologies, has been named the first-ever Futurist in Residence at Paramount Pictures and will jointly report to Chairman/CEO Jim Gianopulos and COO Andrew Gumpert. What is a ‘futurist in residence’? He is someone who works with technology teams — and Schilowitz will do just that with both Viacom and Paramount — to explore all the latest efforts in tech with an emphasis on virtual reality/augmented reality. While he will work with both film and TV divisions, Schilowitz will continue his role as Chief Creative officer at Barco Escape where he’s been spearheading the creative aspects adding immersive right and left screens to movie theaters. His company worked on Paramount’s Star Trek: Beyond and 20th Century Fox’s The Maze Runner films.

Prior to joining Paramount, Schilowitz was a consulting Futurist at 20th Century Fox, where he worked on the evolving art and science of advanced motion picture creation and created strategy on future technology and vision of cinema for the next generation of movie entertainment.

“Ted has been an integral part of the film industry’s innovation into next generation visual storytelling. He has been a pioneer throughout the industry’s constant technological evolution and can identify what is and what will be relevant and important to movie-goers. He will be an incredible asset to the Paramount team,” the top execs said in a joint statement.

He was also a founding member and an integral part of the product development team at RED Digital Cinema, ultra-high resolution digital movie cameras which have become standard in filming many of the world’s biggest movies. Schilowitz is one of the founders and creators of the G-Tech product line of advanced hard drive storage products that are implemented worldwide for professional Television and Multimedia content creation.

Prior to RED Digital Cinema and G-Tech, he was on the team that developed and launched the Macintosh products desktop video division of AJA Video Systems that created the groundbreaking Kona Cards and IO boxes in tandem with Apple.