Taraji P. Henson has been cast as an algorithm named Yesss in Wreck it Ralph: Ralph Breaks The Internet, the sequel to the 2012 Disney Animation pic. The news was just unveiled during a presentation at D23, Disney’s annual fan confab in Anaheim.

The sequel will see Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) and Ralph (John C. Reilly) escaping the arcade and entering the Internet. The second installment of the video game romp that nods to the 8-bit ’80s will be released on March 9, 2018. The original grossed $471.2 million at the global box office and was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars and the Golden Globes.

At D23 today they showed a just-for-attendees animated short where Vanellope meets all the Disney and Pixar princesses: Moana, Elsa, Ariel, Snow White, Belle, etc. Silverman was present at the panel, along with the women who voice all the princesses including Kelly Macdonald and Kristen Bell.