Former Today Show co-host and MSNBC anchor Tamron Hall is teaming with Weinstein Television on a daily daytime talk show, with Hall to serve as host and executive producer.

In addition to the daytime show, The Weinstein Company and Hall will collaborate on the development of additional non-scripted programming, utilizing Hall’s experience in hard journalism, human-interest stories, and entertainment content.

The Weinstein Company

The currently untitled talk show, which will be shot in front of a live audience, will feature a blend of current events, human-interest stories and in-depth celebrity and newsmaker interviews. Weinstein TV has tapped former NBC President of Domestic Television Distribution, Barry Wallach, to consult.

“I’ve been working towards developing a talk show for a long time, but needed to make sure I did it the right way and with the right person to take the lead,” said The Weinstein Company Co-Chairman Harvey Weinstein. “Tamron is far and away that person. She’s an exceptionally talented journalist whose interviews masterfully walk the line between entertainment and hard hitting. We couldn’t be more thrilled to begin this new venture with her.”

Daytime talk shows will be a new area for Weinstein TV, which recently has focused on developing an ambitious slate of both scripted and unscripted programming. Original scripted content includes the upcoming Matthew Weiner anthology and the new David O. Russell series both for Amazon. Unscripted programs include the reality competition franchise, Project Runway and the critically acclaimed docuseries for Spike, Time: The Kalief Browder Story, that Weinstein Television produced with music mogul, Shawn “Jay Z” Carter.

Hall, who previously co-hosted the third hour of Today, exited NBC News in February, after it was announced that Megyn Kelly would be taking over that 9 AM hour. She also hosted MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall.

Hall was repped in the deal by WME and attorney Bianca Levin of Gang Tyre Ramer & Brown.