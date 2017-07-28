A year and a half ago, TBS and TNT entertainment president and Turner chief creative officer Kevin Reilly announced a reboot of Tales From The Crypt with M. Night Shyamalan steering the ship. Based on the EC comic book, the popular original series ran for 93 episodes on HBO from 1989-1996.

The reboot also was to be an anthology series with each episode focusing on a new story.

But news surfaced in April that Tales had stalled due to complications over the rights with the Turner network issuing a statement that read: “The underlying rights to the classic, vintage property are complicated. … TNT and others have been pursuing a solution for more than a year, with significant progress being made. We look forward to the potential for further active development of this valuable franchise once the clearance process is fully resolved.”

“It’s been fun with lawyers, it’s been really fun,” Reilly said today in a press scrum session about the state of Tales. “We did not know from the get-go or else we would not have announced it and made a big deal out of it. But in fact there were rights. It is among the most — if not the most — complicated rights structure I’ve ever seen in my career, and we had no idea as we got into it. It became a nightmare. So we said, ‘Fine.’ If and when this gets cleaned up, we’ll revisit.”