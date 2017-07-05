Following their recent get-together at ATX, the creator and cast of Syfy’s Battlestar Galactica will reunite once again at San Diego’s Comic-Con later this month.

Confirmed to attend so far are creator Ron Moore and cast members Tricia Helfer, Katee Sackhoff, Mary McDonnell and Grace Park. More will be announced in the coming days.

Moore’s re-imaging of the 1978 series ran for four seasons from 2004-2009. At the recent ATX festival, he recalled his initial hesitation in doing a series reboot of the 1978 original.

“I had done ten years of [Star] Trek and I wasn’t sure I wanted to go back into space again,” he shared on his thoughts about being approached to do the project by exec producer David Eick in 2002. He thought about it over a weekend and then came on board.

On another note, so far there’s been no indication that Moore’s current series Starz’s Outlander will be coming to the confab, but this might make it more likely since Moore will be there with Battlestar. Stay tuned.

Syfy has scheduled the BG reunion panel for Thursday, July 20 at 2:30 PM in Ballroom 20. The confab runs from Wednesday, July 19 through Sunday July 23.