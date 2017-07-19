Suranne Jones is set to star in Gentleman Jack (fka Shibden Hall), HBO and BBC One’s eight-episode drama series from BAFTA-winning writer Sally Wainwright (To Walk Invisible, Happy Valley). Filming will begin next year.

Set in 1832 Halifax, Gentleman Jack focuses on landowner Anne Lister (Jones) and her determination to transform the fate of her faded ancestral home, Shibden Hall, by marrying well. The story examines Anne’s relationships at home with her family, her servants, her tenants and her industrial rivals; and most importantly, with her would-be-wife, the wealthy heiress Ann Walker.

HBO

To restore Shibden Hall to its former glory, Anne must re-open her coal mines and marry well. But Lister – who dressed head-to-foot in black and charmed her way into high society – has no intention of marrying a man. True to her own nature, she plans to marry a woman. And not just any woman: the woman Anne Lister marries must be seriously wealthy.

Jones recently completed filming on Save Me for Sky Atlantic, and the second series of BBC One’s Doctor Foster, in which she plays the title role. She’s repped by Shepherd Management LTD in the UK and Grandview Management Corps in the U.S.

Gentleman Jack is a Lookout Point production for the BBC and co-produced with HBO.