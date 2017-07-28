The Exes alumna Kelly Stables is set for a recurring role on the upcoming third season of NBC’s hit comedy series Superstore. Stables will play chipper divorcée Kelly, who’s back in the work force with her new job at Cloud 9. Her quirky optimism grates on Amy (America Ferrera), but she strikes up a fun flirtation with Jonah (Ben Feldman). Stables, known for her series regular role as Eden on TV Land’s The Exes, has recurred on the CW’s No Tomorrow and Two and A Half Men and co-starred in feature Horrible Bosses 2. She’s repped by Patino Management Company and Innovative Artists.

Usman Ally (Veep) has joined the cast of USA’s drama series Suits. He’ll play Andrew Malik, a new Deputy Attorney General in a recurring role. Ally is coming off recent recurring roles in HBO’s Veep, as the Hook-Handed Man in Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events and as Gavin in TV Land’s Nobodies. He’ll next be seen in upcoming roles on Amazon’s Just Add Magic, YouTube Red’s Lifeline and will return for Season 2 of A Series of Unfortunate Events. Ally is repped by Gray Talent Group.