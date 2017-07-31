EXCLUSIVE: Superstition, a supernatural drama produced by XLrator Media, Mario Van Peebles’ MVPTV and Syfy, has begun principal photography in Conyers, Georgia. Van Peebles is directing the 12-episode series that will debut this fall on Syfy with Netflix premiering globally outside the U.S.

The project was initially announced in December, when Syfy gave it a straight-to-series order. Cast has now been set alongside Van Peebles. Robinne Lee (Fifty Shades Darker, Being Mary Jane, House Of Payne) is co-starring with Brad James (For Better Or Worse), W. Earl Brown (Preacher, Deadwood), Demetria McKinney (House Of Payne), Diamond Dallas Page (WWE Monday Night RAW), Morgana Van Peebles (We The Party) and newcomers T.C. Carter and Tatiana Lia Zappardino.

The story revolves around the Hastings family, longtime owners of the only funeral home and graveyard in southern burg La Rochelle. In addition to providing services for all faiths, the family specializes in handling “afterlife care” for unexplained deaths at the hands of demonic ‘Infernals,’ as well as other unworldly phenomena that have long haunted the town. Over the years, the Hastings have developed a skill-set in the dark arts to help combat this Infernal problem. Using arcane weaponry, brute strength, mystical alchemy and a deep knowledge of the occult and ancient lore, they quell the evil within the shadows.

Barry Gordon, Mario Van Peebles and Mitchell Galin are producers. Joel Anderson Thompson (Battlestar Galactica, House M.D.) is showrunner, and Laurence Andries (Alias, Six Feet Under) is co-executive producer.

This is indie film distributor XLrator Media’s first global television series. CEO Gordon says Superstition “will showcase a brilliant cast of seasoned veterans and talented newcomers, and is created and produced by people who love and appreciate intelligent, well-crafted genre content.”

For Van Peebles, who recently directed and starred in episodes of Netflix’s Bloodline as well as directing eps of Being Mary Jane and Empire, among many others, this is a first foray into genre TV as a co-creator/producer. He says it will be “some of the most creative, exciting and boundary-pushing work of my career.” The project marks the launch of his MVPTV production company.