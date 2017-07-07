Smallville alumna Erica Durance is set as a recurring in the CW’s Supergirl. She’s taking over the Alura role from Laura Benanti, who has played the character since the pilot.

“Unfortunately Laura, who Greg and I have worked with for years going back to Eli Stone, was unable to continue in the role due to work commitments in NY,” said executive producer Andrew Kreisberg. “But we are so blessed that Erica has come aboard to offer her own interpretation of Kara’s mother. We had tremendous success with a former Lois Lane last season with Teri Hatcher. We know Erica will continue the proud tradition of legacy actors joining our shows and creating new and exciting takes on classic DC characters.”

A strong noblewoman, Alura sends Kara to Earth to escape Krypton’s destruction. Her wisdom and guidance echoes across space and time, proving invaluable on Kara’s journey toward becoming Supergirl.

Durance is known for her role as Lois Lane on the CW’s Smallville, and recently wrapped production on the fifth and final season of Saving Hope. She’s repped by Jeff Palffy from PMG Management and attorney Neil Meyer.