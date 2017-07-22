Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D actor Adrian Pasdar and Alias alum Carl Lumbly have joined the Season 3 cast of the CW’s DC series Supergirl, along with Yael Grobglas, who will be pulling double duty also co-starring in CW’s Jane the Virgin, and Emma Tremblay (Elysium).

The group joins previously announced Odette Annable, who is set to play National City’s latest foe Reign.

Pasdar will play the charismatic capitalist Morgan Edge, a ruthless real estate developer who will stop at nothing to get what he wants. The DC villain’s big plans for National City instantly put him at odds with Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath).

Lumbly embodies the DC character M’yrnn J’onzz, father of J’onn J’onnz, the Martian Manhunter (David Harewood). A pacifist religious leader on Mars, M’yrn pushes his son in unexpected ways.

Grobglas portrays DC character Psi, a psychic villain who uses people’s own minds against them. Psi’s agenda puts her on Supergirl’s radar, and their meeting will affect the Girl of Steel in surprising ways.

Tremblay plays Ruby, a smart, independently minded National City kid who’s fascinated by Supergirl and ends up in jeopardy because of it.

Supergirl returns October 9 on the CW. The series, based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros Television. Executive producers are Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, Sarah Schechter, Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller.