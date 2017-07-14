EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Suljic has signed with WME, after the 11-year old created Cannes buzz starring opposite Nicole Kidman in the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed The Killing Of A Sacred Deer. A24 releases the film in November. Suljic wrapped Gus Van Sant’s next film, Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot, and he is currently shooting Jonah Hill’s directorial debut Mid 90’s, which tells the story of a young boy and his skateboard buddies, growing up in Los Angeles in the 1990s. Suljic stars opposite Katherine Waterson in the A24 film produced by Scott Rudin and Eli Bush. Suljic continues to be managed by Monster Talent Management.