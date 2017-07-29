SundanceTV has announced the eight-part drama Unspeakable, focusing on a tainted blood supply in Canada, and set dates for the three-night series Top of the Lake: China Girl, a detective story with a prominent cast.

Unspeakable was created by Robert C. Cooper (Stargate SG-1 and Stargate: Atlantis), who will also serve as showrunner and EVP. The project is based on two non-fiction books. The drama is produced by Cooper’s Mezo Entertainment and will be filmed in Canada in 2018. It will be broadcast on CBC in Canada and SundanceTV in the US, with AMC Studios managing worldwide distribution outside of Canada.

Top of the Lake: China Girl, a detective story starring Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) and Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies). The series is co-written by Jane Campion and Gerard Lee, with Campion and Ariel Kleiman co-directing. It is produced by See-Saw Films for BBC Two in association with BBC First and Foxtel in Australia, BBC UKTV in New Zealand, SundanceTV/Hulu in the US, ARTE in France and BBC Worldwide. The series will bow Sunday September 10 and run through Tuesday, September 12.

SundanceTV has also scheduled the four-hour documentary Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders, a look back at the infamous killings that spawned Truman Capote’s In Cold Blood, as recalled by relatives, family friends, townspeople and law enforcement. The series is an AMC Studios, RadicalMedia and Third Eye Motion Picture Company production. It will air on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19.

Rounding out the programming, SundanceTV has slated the psychological thriller Liar, a six-part series that examines a series of volatile accusations after a seemingly innocent date. The series was created, written and produced by BAFTA and Harry and Jackson Williams of Two Brothers Pictures (The Missing). It was coproduced with ITV and All3 Media, and stars Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey) and Ioan Gruffudd (Fantastic Four). The series bows Wednesday, September 27.