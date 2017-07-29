AMC Networks’ premium video streaming service Sundance Now has announced that they will be adding three series to the fold: Back, Riviera, and Rillington Place.

The comedy, Back, is a new scripted original co-production created and written by Oscar nominee Simon Blackwell (Veep, In the Loop, Peep Show), directed by Ben Palmer (The Inbetweeners) and starring BAFTA winners David Mitchell and Robert Webb who worked on Peep Show alongside Blackwell.

The show follows Stephen (Mitchell) as he tries to follow in his recently deceased father’s footsteps and take over the family business, but his plans are soon foiled by the unexpected return of his estranged foster brother, Andrew (Webb). The series is slated to premiere on Sundance Now in fall 2017 and will expand to SundanceTV in 2018.

International sales are being managed by BBC Worldwide. The series is produced by That Mitchell & Webb Company alongsideig Talk Productions for Channel 4 in the UK. Blackwell, Mitchell, Webb will also executive producers with Kenton Allen and Matthew Justice. The deal was negotiated by Aurelie de Troyer, VP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions for Sundance Now, and for BBC Worldwide Americas, Jemma Harvey, Executive Vice President, Scripted Sales and Co-Productions.

Riviera, the acclaimed ten-part series, will premiere on Sundance Now on September 14. Set in the south of France, Georgina (Stiles) is newly married to billionaire Constantine Clios when he is killed in a yacht explosion. She is shocked to discover the fortune that maintained his immaculate, ever-so-tasteful lifestyle is tainted with dishonesty, double-dealing, crime, and ultimately murder. Helped by Constantine’s first wife, Georgina will undergo an education in lying, double-dealing, outright theft and shocking criminality.

In addition to Stiles, Riviera also stars Lena Olin (Chocolate), Adrian Lester (Hustle), Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones), Anthony LaPaglia (Without a Trace) and Phil Davis (Poldark). The series is created by Oscar-winning writer and director Neil Jordan (The Crying Game, The Borgias) and is based on an original idea by Paul McGuinness. The first two episodes were co-written with Booker Prize-winning author John Banville (The Sea). The series is produced by Foz Allan for Archery Pictures and Primo Productions, with award-winning Philipp Kadelbach as lead director and BAFTA Award-winning Laurie Rose as director of photography. Jordan serves as Executive producer alongside Liza Marshall (Red Riding Trilogy, Taboo), Kris Thykier (Kickass, Woman in Gold) and McGuinness. The deal was negotiated by Aurelie de Troyer, VP of Global Acquisitions and Co-productions for Sundance Now, and for Sky Vision by Gillian Rose, Senior Vice President, US Sales and Acquisitions, Sky Vision.

The three-part drama Rillington Place is based on the real-life multiple murders carried out by John Christie in Notting Hill in the 1940’s and 50’s. The subsequent tragic miscarriage of justice, which led to Timothy Evans being hanged for a crime he did not commit, contributed towards the abolition of capital punishment in Britain. It premieres on November 9th.

The series, which will be told from three viewpoints in each episode, stars Samantha Morton and Tim Roth as well as Nico Mirallegro and Jodie Comer. Craig Viveiros (And Then There Were None) will direct from a script written by Ed Whitmore and Tracey Malone who drew on original source material from London’s National Archives. The series is made by BBC Studios in association with Bandit Television for BBC One. The deal was negotiated by Aurelie de Troyer, VP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions for Sundance Now.