Comic-Con officially kicks off in two days but with six months to go until the start of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, the Robert Redford founded snowy shindig today revealed a new look, a new award and a new selection that spotlights the ever growing presence of television at the Utah gathering.

Looking in the best way a lot like a 1970s sitcom title card, the official graphic for the January 18- 28, 2018 SFF (see above) is intended to convey the fest’s “disruptive celebration of imperfection,” according to organizers. Though representing the Beehive State set gathering, the new SFF graphic has a Hollywood-ish connection. It was designed in collaboration with 15 students and three faculty members at ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena.

Over the last few years, Sundance has increasingly become almost as much of a TV festival as a film festival with Netflix, Amazon, HBO, Showtime, ESPN, Sundance TV, Spike, WGN America and even the Big 4 premiering or previewing series there. A lot of those screenings happened outside the official selections of the fest, but no more.

Today, Sundance revealed that next year will see a new section called “Indie Episodic.” Tailored “specifically for stories told in multiple installments,” says the fest with a spotlight on SFF’s indie perspective roots, the new selection is taking submissions (sundance.org/submit) now with an early deadline of August 7.

Another new addition to the SFF landscape is a new “Festival Favorite” award that all features shown at the festival will be eligible for from audience votes. While similar in format and intent, this does not replace Sundance’s Audience Awards for each Competition section – rather it stands alongside them

Dropping more news, Sundance also said today that the New Climate section they introduced for the 2017 fest would be back next year.

As a reminder, the 2018 Sundance Film Festival runs from January 18- 28 next year. See you there.