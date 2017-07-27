The George Clooney-directed Suburbicon was announced earlier this morning as a world premiere competition entry at the Venice Film Festival. Matt Damon stars as a family man dealing with the aftermath of a deadly home invasion in the quiet titular town. And, yes, it’s also a comedy. See for yourself above in the first trailer which Paramount dropped today.

The official synopsis reads: “Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns… the perfect place to raise a family, and in the summer of 1959, the Lodge family is doing just that. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as husband and father Gardner Lodge (Damon) must navigate the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit, and violence. This is a tale of very flawed people making very bad choices.”

Joel and Ethan Coen wrote the script with Clooney and Grant Heslov. It’s been a hot property since it came on the market, selling to Paramount for domestic and closing worldwide deals in Berlin 2016.

Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore also star in the Black Bear Pictures-backed production that’s produced by Clooney, Heslov and Teddy Schwarzman.

Paramount, which will have a big presence in Venice this year, has set an October 27 domestic release. Offshore markets are currently lined up after that.

When it leaves the Lido, Suburbicon will head to Toronto.