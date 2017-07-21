Paramount has shifted its awards season fare, George Clooney’s Suburbicon and Darren Aronofsky’s Mother! up in the fall release schedule while pushing the next iteration of Cloverfield in Imax to Feb. 2 next year.

Paramount

Originally slotted for Oct. 13, Mother! starring Jennifer Lawrence, Kristen Wiig, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Harris and Javier Bardem is now opening wide on Sept. 15. The movie follows a married couple whose tranquil existence is upset when unexpected guests arrive at their home. The movie is expected to trailer in front of Dunkirk this weekend.

George Clooney’s directorial Suburbicon will jump forward from Nov. 3 to Oct. 27. It is a wide release.

Bad Robot’s Cloverfield from Julius Onah was originally expected to open on Oct. 27 this year. The pre-Halloween weekend is a brutal one for mass-appealing fare, while older-skewing adult films such as Suburbicon have better chances.

MORE