Expanding its network of global distribution partners, STXinternational has closed a multi-year output deal with Italy’s Lucky Red. The company has also extended several of its key European agreements, including with SF Studios in Scandinavia and Tobis Film in German-speaking Europe.

The Lucky Red deal will kick off with Ridley Scott’s All The Money In The World starring Michelle Williams, Kevin Spacey and Mark Wahlberg. STXinternational, led by President David Kosse, acquired overseas rights to the true crime thriller, produced by Imperative Entertainment and Scott Free, at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

With Lucky Red aboard, STXinternational now has 33 offshore distribution partnerships covering over 150 countries.

STXinternational distributes directly in the UK, kicking off this fall with London Film Festival opener Breathe from Andy Serkis and starring Andrew Garfield.

The company’s other major international partners include Huayi Brothers (China), Roadshow Films (Australia/New Zealand), Sun Distribution (Latin America and Spain), The Searchers (Benelux), Gulf Film (Middle East), Vertical Entertainment (Eastern Europe), Times Media Films (South Africa), Aqua Pinema (Turkey), Odeon (Greece), Cinemundo (Portugal), Forum Film (Israel), ACME (Baltics), Intercontinental (Hong Kong), PVR Pictures (India), Cinemaxx (Indonesia), Golden Screen (Malaysia), Viva (Philippines), Golden Village (Singapore), Catchplay (Taiwan), Sahamongkolfilm (Thailand), Noori (Vietnam), Entertainment in Motion (Worldwide Airlines) and Caribbean Cinemas (West Indies).