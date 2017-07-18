In a competitive situation, Paramount Television and Anonymous Content have acquired rights to Stupid Idiots, a comedy web series written, directed by and starring Stephanie Koenig, to develop as a TV series.Koenig is set to write the adaptation and star in the potential TV series, described as a (try-to-get-out-of-the-) workplace comedy about two underachievers who consistently fail upwards. Koenig and Brian Jordan Alvarez star in the web version, which launched earlier this year.

Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta will executive produce for Anonymous Content along with Zoe Worth, who has a first-look writing/producing deal at Paramount TV.

Courtesy photo

Koenig moved to Los Angeles in 2012 from Michigan and created Stupid Idiots, which she made independently (you can check out the first episode below). She also stars alongside Alvarez (PopTV’s Swedish Dicks) in his web series The Gay And Wondrous Life Of Caleb Gallo.

This is the latest collaboration between Paramount TV and Anonymous Content via their first-look deal. They have several on-air series together, including Epix’s Berlin Station, Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and the upcoming Cary Fukunaga-directed Maniac with Emma Stone And Jonah Hill, and TNT’s upcoming The Alienist.

Koenig is repped by Paradigm, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.

Here’s Stupid Idiots‘ first episode in full: