UPDATED with video: The Stranger Things panel at Comic-Con teased footage of the upcoming Season 2 today, and now Netflix has unveiled a new thrilling trailer for the series.

With Vincent Price’s voice-over from Michael Jackson’s mega-selling “Thriller” pushing the narrative, the look at Season 2 made it clear the Upside Down isn’t gone – at all. Add to that, the now-1984-set series was peppered with period-specific video games, Reagan/Bush re-election lawn signs and a promise from Sheriff Jim Hooper (David Harbour) that “nothing is going to go back to the way it was, not really.”

Adding to the surprises, the first question from the audience came from Emmy-nominated actor Shannon Purser, who played Barb on Season 1. “Will Barb be in Season 2?” she asked to big applause before joining the cast onstage.

If Steven Spielberg blew the wigs off the crowd in Hall H earlier today with the new and 1980s-themed Ready Player One trailer, Stranger Things rocked them like a hurricane, to quote the Scorpions. For one thing, it is fairly safe to say that almost nobody thought when the first season of Stranger Things launched just over a year ago on Netflix that the sci-fi horror series starring Winona Ryder and Harbour would be packing Comic-Con’s Hall H – but today that’s exactly what the Reagan-era show did.

Today’s clearly very personally tight panel included EP Shawn Levy, the Duffer Brothers, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, David Harbour, Matthew Modine, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, and S2 new additions Sadie Sink, Paul Reiser and Dacre Montgomery.

During the panel Harbour called Season 1 “a classic hero journey” for his Sheriff Jim Hooper character but otherwise besides a “wildly different arc in Season 2” the cast were fairly mum of what the 1984-based cycle will actually be about. The co-creators had already teased that Season 2 would be a “bigger season in some regards.”

“It was obviously difficult, I had very few lines,” said Emmy nominee Brown of Season 1 and playing Eleven. ”I had to everything with my face which is very hard but it gets easier when you feel more comfortable with your character,” she added. “In the first two episodes I immediately fell in love with Eleven. The only thing that was hard was crying. I feel like I’m a happy person in real life. I need five minutes to get in the zone.”

Debuting on July 15, 2016, with a eight-episode Season 1 full of the Clash on the soundtrack and waffles, the tale of government experiments, missing children, down on their luck local Sheriffs and single moms immediately struck a chord with critics and audiences and became one of the most talked about Netflix shows ever. We’ll never know precisely how many people watch, because the Reed Hastings run streamer still doesn’t release that info, but I hear ST pulled in a very strong viewership episode after episode. In a clear no-Upside Down and no-brainer move, Netflix picked-up a second season on August 31.

Earlier this month, Stranger Things received 18 Emmy nominations including Best Drama and Supporting Actor and Actress nods for David Harbour and almost newcomer teen Mille Bobby Brown as well as an unexpected nod for Purser.

