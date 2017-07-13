Stranger Things standout and first-time Emmy nominee Millie Bobby Brown gave some insights into the even stranger directions that the breakout supernatural horror sci-fi series will take in Season 2.

“I think the show has pivotal moments, things that fans will not expect,” she shares with Deadline after receiving her first Emmy nod at the age of 13. “These episodes will definitely give people a great season — a binge-worthy season, for sure. It’s very, very crazy, honestly.”

Brown, far and away the youngest in contention in this year’s Supporting Actress race, and conceivably one of the youngest actresses in history to be nominated, praised her collaborators this morning as the nominations were announced. “The Duffer brothers (series creators) are just geniuses, overall. They’re like my brothers,” Brown says. “They have so much to do, but they always come through with the developing of every character.”

Netflix’s Stranger Things tied with FX’s Feud for the second-most nominations overall at 18.