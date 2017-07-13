Refresh for latest…

Variety Talk Series

Samantha Bee, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

For the second year in a row, Full Frontal host Samantha Bee has been nominated for Outstanding Writing For a Variety Series—and for the first time, Bee’s late-night talk show has wound up in competition for Outstanding Variety Talk Series.

TBS

Not afraid to broadcast her disdain for our current President and his administration, the comedian took a moment to reflect on the present moment, with the bombshell revelation stemming from Donald Trump Jr.’s emails. “We’ve been enjoying watching things unfold. It’s been perfectly delightful,” Bee laughs. “It’s almost the equivalent of a summertime cocktail.”

It’s not all fun and games, though. “The icecaps are breaking apart. We maintain a very, very profound level of concern over the direction our country is headed in,” she says. “If it takes Donald Trump Jr. making a complete and utter fool of himself to be the sparkling wine in our day, so be it.”

Drama Series

Netflix

Shawn Levy, EP, Stranger Things

“We joke that when we set out to make an ’80s-set mystery with inter-dimensional monsters, it’s not like you’re making awards bait,” said Stranger Things EP Shawn Levy, in response to the show’s whopping 18 Emmy nominations including one for Outstanding Drama series. “We made a show that we thought would be cool. The degree of critical and fan embrace has been the greatest surprise ever.”

Speaking on making a genre series that is “the most unlikely Emmy-nominated show,” Levy gave props to the TV Academy for opening doors for diverse storytelling. “In the same way that the hierarchy of film and television has been obliterated, the food chain and delineation of genre is evaporated as well. The snobbery in favor or certain genres and against other, those lines are blurring in fantastic ways. There is this great tonal amalgam that you’re seeing more in television.” He continued, “You look at the Emmy nominations in 2017 and it is the more impressive statement about where television culture has evolved to” and the range of storytelling is “incredibly encouraging.”

Since it’s premiere in 2016, Stranger Things has garnered a considerable positive response, which Levy opined was the show’s ability “to tap into an innocence at a time for which there is real cultural nostalgia.” He added, more importantly, the Duffers [Brothers] are completely sincere about these characters and it’s a world of characters we can root for un-ironically. Its an ensemble of outcasts and the show champions them and that has been a big part.”

Comedy Series

Robert Carlock, Creator/EP, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt picked up 5 Emmy noms this morning, including its third consecutive nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series. While production on season 4 had to be “pushed back a little” due to scheduling issues on both sides of the cameras,” creator/EP Robert Carlock assured “some delightful season four in the coming months.”

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Netflix

On what to expect in the new season, Carlock offered, “we wanted to leave everybody at the end of season 3 with their lives fundamentally changed in some sort of way. Where we left them, with new jobs and new personal goals… season 4 we’ll be seeing where all that takes all of them, particularly Kimmy’s continued effort to become a fully realized person. Her having a job that isn’t in the gig economy will be a new thing for her certainly.”

When asked about the universal message of the show, Carlock remarked, “when [Tina Fey and I] created the show, we talked about” starting “from this very dark place because our hope was to make a show that was connected for a very simple reason, which is everybody had baggage.” He said, “from the beginning it was a question of saying ‘how does her experience shine a light on other [characters] experiences. She’s just dealing with not knowing exactly how the world works. Having some bad stuff in her past and wanted to move forward and be the best version of herself, it’s so universal, I hope, especially in our benighted times.”

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown

Hot on the heels of her Golden Globe win for The Crown, Claire Foy has received her first Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II. Speaking to the challenges of the role, Foy explained the care that went into responsibly portraying an individual of such historical significance.

Netflix

“There were loads of pitfalls you could fall into. You never want to make it a kind of caricature of someone,” Foy says. “We had to be vigilant and on top of that. That was a bit of a task, really.”

Having completed production on Season 2—in which she’ll take on a slightly older Queen—Foy discussed the rather unusual situation of being replaced by an older actress for Season 3’s continuation of the story. “I don’t think it’s really been done before, has it?” Foy reflects. ” I can’t wait to watch it as an audience member. I’m really proud of it.”

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

First teaming with Jill Soloway on 2013 indie Afternoon Delight, Kathryn Hahn found an ideal creative partner in the director, following her to two acclaimed Amazon series, Transparent and this year’s I Love Dick.

After years of hard work, it was her portrayal of Rabbi Raquel Fein in the former series that put her over the top, resulting in her first Emmy nomination, alongside several of her co-stars who make the set feel like home.

“This morning is such a recognition of our journey together. I’ve been in [Solloway’s] rep company for a long time, and I love the work that we are making so much, and I’m so proud of the work that we’re doing together,” Hahn says. “It is, for me, such a symbol of our crazy, beautiful, long journey together. I’m forever eternally grateful that we did that little movie together in Silver Lake, and I can’t believe it’s led to this.”

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

FX

Carrie Coon, Fargo

While recently saying goodbye to HBO series The Leftovers, Carrie Coon has landed her first Emmy nom with her entry into the Fargo world, and the legacy of great female detectives set up in the original Coen brothers’ film.

In Coon’s case, that precedent was a major part of the challenge in inhabiting Eden Valley Chief of Police Gloria Burgle. “You have the precedent of Allison Tolman, Kirsten Dunst, “She Who Will Not Be Named,” who you never want to be compared to—Frances McDormand—so you’re carrying the weight of that trope with you,” Coon says. “But of course you also have the great confidence of knowing that Noah Hawley won’t leave you hanging out to dry, that there’s a reason why that character is reappearing, and that he’s made it distinctive enough to warrant another examination.”

“That was the biggest challenge,” the actress continues. “I’m from the Midwest. The cold doesn’t scare me.”