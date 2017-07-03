Internet star and TV personality Stevie Ryan, best known for YouTube channel and VH1 comedy series Stevie TV, was found dead Saturday at her place of residence in what the L.A. County Coroner’s Office has ruled as a suicide by hanging. She was 33.

Ryan’s big break came with her YouTube series Little Loca and accumulated millions of viewers with her celebrity impressions. She went on to star in her own sketch comedy series Stevie TV and she co-hosted the short-lived Sex with Brody talk show on E! with Brody Jenner and relationship therapist Dr. Mike Dow.

The news of Ryan’s passing comes days after the actress revealed on her Mentally Ch(ill) podcast, which is said to be about depression, that her grandfather had died recently, also taking to social media to lament.

My dream man who I will only see in my dreams. I'll meet you in Percebo, soon. I love you my Papa. A post shared by Stevie Ryan (@stevieryan) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

The same podcast also touched on how the loss of a loved one could affect depression. Ryan‘s Mentally Ch(ill) co-host Kristen Carney took to Twitter on Monday, writing “RIP @StevieRyan The coolest girl I’ve ever known.”