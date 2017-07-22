Warner Bros. planted a big footprint in Hall H today, kicking it off with Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One. It marked the director’s second time here after The Adventures of Tin Tin.

Spielberg appeared alongside YA author and co-scribe of the film Ernest Cline. “I learned to become a storyteller from this guy…his films are woven in my DNA.”

“When I read Ernie’s book, it was the amazing flash forward and flash back to the ’80s that I used to work in. The creation of a virtual world took two and half years of preparation,” said the Oscar-winning director.

“I read the book, and said ‘They’re going to need a younger director'” quipped Spielberg about the source material’s focus on the future.

The clip is mind blowing, showing a young protaganist who lives in a stacked trailer park in 2025 in Columbus, OH who puts on VR googles and enters a futuristic world much like Minority Report with futuristic car races, and homages to 1980s elements like Freddie Krugger and the Back to the Future Dolorean.

On the panel, T.J. Miller got cheers saying about his Comic-Con get-up “Steven Spielberg doesn’t like to refer to his movies in a meta way, so I’m wore my Back to the Future shoes, E.T. red hoodie.”

In Ready Player One the creator of an MMO called the Oasis dies, and he releases a video in which he challenges all Oasis users to find his Easter Egg, which will give the finder his fortune. Wade Watts finds the first clue and starts a race for the Egg.

The movie opens Easter weekend 2018.