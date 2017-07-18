It’s Russia Week on Late Show and Stephen Colbert thought it would be a good idea to get out ahead of the story.

Except it keeps changing.

“This week, we will be showing you one Russian field piece. I’m sorry meant to say two Russian field pieces. My lawyer is telling me it’s five Russian field pieces, Colbert began, sounding like presidential progeny.

Speaking thereof, “back in United States: Russia,” the CBS late-night show host segued. “Things ares not looking good for president son and store-bought Billy Baldwin, Donald Trump Jr.”

Turns out, Don Jr. didn’t just meet with Kremlin-connected lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. Russian lobbyist Rinat Akhmyetshin, reported to be a former Soviet Counterintelligence Officer, also was at the meeting. “Of course when it comes to Don Jr. there’s not much intelligence to counter,” Colbert acknowledged.

In June, the day President Donald Trump announced he didn’t actually have any tapes of his White House conversations with sacked FBI Director James Comey, Colbert upstaged Trump’s news, revealing he was in Russia, and promising POTUS: Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’m in Russia. If ‘tapes’ exist, I’ll bring you back a copy.”