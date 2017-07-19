Stephen Colbert kicked off the second night of Late Show‘s Russia Week celebrating the death of the Senate’s Trumpcare bill, succumbing to a condition known as “terminal sucking.”

It always was a long shot “because Republicans control only all three branches of government.” The final blow was delivered when two GOP senators released statements opposing the bill at the exact same time “in a rare case of simultaneous no-gasm.”

It’s a stunning failure for a political party that has had one tagline for the past four elections: “Repeal and replace Obamacare.”

“And it wasn’t just the House and the Senate. It was also our Chucklehead in Chief” making this promise, Colbert snarked.

And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s plan to introduce a simple Repeal Obamacare plan, with no replacement plan for the time being, appears to already be dead, based on Republican senators who say they will oppose it.

“Good time to remind you that, when they knew Barack Obama would veto it, the GOP voted more than 60 times to repeal Obamcare,” Colbert marveled. “Now that they can actually do it, they don’t have the balls. All those times they voted, they must have just been yanking their own lever. But now when they have a Republican leader, they can’t get their vote up.”