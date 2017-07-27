“I began my day today as I often begin my days, by checking Donald Trump’s Twitter feed, to see how far the crazy has spread,” Stephen Colbert said, opening tonight’s late Show.

“And today I really think he’s off his meds. Because today he went from crazy to cruel, tweeting:

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

“What what won’t you allow? Socks with sandals? Dancing in public? Please tell me it’s not alcohol – I needs my drink!” Colbert pleaded.

It took him 10 minutes to tell us what he won’t allow:

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

“’Thank you?’ F*ck You!” Colbert responded.

“Why the hell would he do this? This isn’t even one of his campaign promises,” Colbert wondered. In fact, during his campaign, Trump had tweeted: “Thank you to the LGBT community! I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten our freedoms and beliefs.”

“What the hell does he think the ‘T’ in LGBT stands for?” Colbert wondered.

The CBS late-night host noted Trump’s announcement took one of his biggest supporters, Caitlyn Jenner by surprise.

“Caitlyn, I don’t know if I’m the first person to break this to you, but he’s a liar,” Colbert suggested. “I know he said he was your friend, but he was using you girl. You deserve better.”

And those 15,000 trans troops who volunteered to serve our country were “minding their own business, protecting our freedoms, when they all got fired, by tweet” – “by a rich guy who, during Vietnam, sidestepped the draft with four deferments and a medical disqualification for bone spurs in his foot,” the late-night host reminded.

So why is Trump being such a jerk – other than practice? Probably to distract America from the fact his Obamacare Repeal & Replace is getting “ass” and “kicked,” Colbert speculated.