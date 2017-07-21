Kicking off his Night 4 of Russia Week, Late Show host Stephen Colbert said he took the trip to investigate the infamous Dossier report President Donald Trump hired prostitutes to pee on the bed at the Moscow Ritz Carlson Presidential Suite where the Obamas once stayed.

He again credited his showrunner Chris Licht with the idea of the Russian road trip, Colbert having insisted “No one’s going to be talking about Russia in the summer.”

Accommodatingly, the day before the Pee Pee Tape broadcast, Trump gave an interview to the New York Times in which he focused on The Dossier. In January, 10 days before Trump’s inauguration, the document was leaked containing allegations Trump has deep financial ties to Russia, his campaign was supported by the Russian government, and the Russians had compromising video of Trump watching prostitutes urinate on that special bed at the Moscow Ritz.

“It was bombshell,” Colbert reported.

When FBI Director James Comey informed Trump about the dossier in private, Trump was not happy. On Wednesday, Trump told NYT that, when Comey brought the intel to him, he thought “This is really made-up junk.”

That wildest of accusation in the Dossier never has been confirmed, Colbert said, because no news outlet has attempted to confirm it, arguing it’s too salacious to even look into. “But it’s the only part we care about!” Colbert ranted. “It’s the part we talk about — The Pee Pee Tape!”

“Well guess what? There was one man brave enough to go to Moscow and check it out,” Colbert smiled, congratulating himself: