On a day in which the head of the Boy Scouts made a public apology for the group’s jamboree behavior of the President of the United States, Stephen Colbert’s Late Show had no time to even touch on that.

Because Trump got upstaged by his own new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who forgot to specify “OTR” before launching into an obscenity-laden over-compensating phone conversation with New Yorker’s Washington correspondent Ryan Lizza.

“I am feeling blessed tonight,” Colbert beamed at the top of his program, acknowledging he was worried when Sean Spicer left the White House message massaging machine, the communications office would “lose some flavor.”

But, one week into the job, Scaramucci tried to get Lizza, who is a CNN contributor, to cough up the name of the person who leaked to him that Scaramucci had dinner at the White House with Trump, Sean Hannity, and former Fox News honcho Bill Shine. When Lizza declined, Lizza threatened to fire his entire communications department staff, trumping Lizza.

Mooch seemed pretty sure Priebus was Lizza’s source, describing Trump’s chief of staff to Lizza as a “[expletive] paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac.” Scaramucci also suggested Priebus had “c**k-blocked him for six months” as Scaramucci had tried to secure a job in the Trump administration.

“Oh, please, Mooch. I don’t think anybody could block you from being a c**k,” Colbert joked.

Colbert wasn’t the only late-night show host to revel in Scaramucci’s potty-mouthed meltdown. Lucky for them all, Scaramucci is so obsessed with that particular male body part that there were enough randy quotes to go around – though they all seemed to gravitate toward the one in which Scaramucci painted a picture of Trump’s Chief Strategist Steve Bannon performing an act of extraordinary limberness.

“Do you long for the simple days of the Bush administration,” Colbert asked Samantha Bee, who was his guest Thursday night.

“I’m so tired,” the Full Frontal host complained of the Trump White House.

“I think you speak for a lot of people,” Colbert speculated, describing the administration as taking “a flaming blindfolded toboggan ride” with “a vague memory of an oak tree somewhere on the hill.”

“I love that he is referring to himself in the third person – that’s always a good sign,” Bee said of Scaramucci, noting “We’re on Day 6” of his tenure.

The late-night hosts acknowledged, however, Trump’s casting instincts could not be better: