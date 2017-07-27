The Trump White House is coming to Showtime. The premium cabler has given a 10-episode order to an untitled half-hour satirical animated series centering on President Donald Trump and the most powerful family in the world, executive produced by Stephen Colbert for premiere this fall.

Inspired by the animated opening segment of the Emmy-nominated Showtime special, Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Final: Who’s Going To Clean Up This Sh*t?, and a popular recurring character on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the series teams Colbert with his Late Show EP Chris Licht, to hilariously and pointedly deconstruct life in the White Household: family members, insiders, world leaders, even rival Democrats. Production turnaround time will be swift (similar to Showtime’s The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show On Earth) enabling current events to play a role in the show.

Per Showtime: “the fresh, cutting-edge comedy will present the truish adventures of Trump’s confidants and bon vivants – family, top associates, heads of government, golf pros and anyone else straying into his orbit – intrepidly exploring their histories and their psyches, revealing insights into what makes them so definitively Trumpian. It’s a workplace comedy where the office happens to be oval; it’s a character study in search of character, as seen through the eyes of an imaginary documentary crew.”

Showtime

“I know a lot of people wanted to do this, and I’m honored that the Cartoon President invited our documentary crew into his private world,” Colbert said. “I’ve seen some of the footage, and I look forward to sharing the man behind the MAGA.”

Produced by CBS Television Studios, the series will be executive produced by Colbert and Licht. Tim Luecke, who co-created the Late Show version of Animated Trump, will serve as lead animator (and co-executive producer).

“Stephen and Chris have an uncanny genius for deconstructing the world of President Trump, and this series opens a new realm for them,” David Nevins, President and CEO, Showtime Networks said. “Their vision will produce a comedy that makes waves, gets attention and plays great on our networks, including our streaming service.”

The multi-Emmy-nominated Colbert has seen his late-night ratings skyrocket with his coverage of Trump following the inauguration and beginning with his election night special.

The Showtime series is the latest satirical project targeting Donald Trump, joining The President Show on Comedy Central, which just received an order for an additional seven episodes. One of the first series to take on politically-themed satire directed at a sitting president was Lil’ Bush which premiered June 13, 2007 on Comedy Central. The series featured childlike caricatures of members of the George W. Bush administration, and other American and international political leaders.

Colbert earned six Emmy nominations this year, including three for Showtime (Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and Outstanding Variety Special), and will be hosting the 2017 Primetime Emmys.