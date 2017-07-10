Thomas the Tank Engine and Bob the Builder have found a new home on Starz. As part of its outreach to what it considers underserved audiences, the premium cable net has added the popular kids shows to its app and OTT/on-demand programming, along with nearly 300 Spanish-language movies and telenovela episodes, including the Colombia’s El Cartel de los Sapos and La Promesa.

Thomas and Friends and Bob the Builder join such other children’s fare as Care Bears: Adventures in Care-a-Lot, The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3, Inspector Gadget, Sonic The Hedgehog, Yu-Gi-Oh! and Now You Know, which premiered July 1 and combines puppetry, animation and live-action as high-profile experts to seek answers to questions asked by real kids.

Starz noted that its OTT and on-demand content has more than doubled to 5,500 titles since launch 14 months ago and that it intends to boost that to 7,700 by year’s end.

“Starz continues to invest in programming for Starz subscribers to continue to reinforce the best value proposition in the marketplace today,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, the network’s chief operating officer. “With both streaming and download viewing options, the Starz app offers flexibility and is a tremendous value for all ages and audiences that enjoy premium, commercial-free viewing.”