Starz released new footage of Season 3 of Outlander, along with the first images of upcoming limited series Howards End, a co-production with BBC, during its presentation Friday at the TCA summer press tour.

The third season of Outlander picks up right after Claire (Caitriona Balfe) travels through the stones to return to her life in 1948. Now pregnant with Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) child, she struggles with the fallout of her sudden reappearance and its effect on her marriage to her first husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies). Meanwhile, in the 18th century, Jamie suffers from the aftermath of his doomed last stand at the historic battle of Culloden, as well as the loss of Claire.

Based on the classic E.M. Foster novel, Howards End is the story of two independent and unconventional sisters and the men in their lives seeking love and meaning as they navigate an ever-changing world. Hayley Atwell, Matthew Macfadyen, Julia Ormond, Philippa Courthard, Tracey Ullman and Alex Lawther star and Oscar-winning screenwriter Kenneth Lonergan is penning the TV adaptation. It’s set for premiere in 2018. See the new images above and below.

Starz

Starz