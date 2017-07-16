In addition to giving rabid Star Wars fans a behind-the-scenes look at the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Disney also unveiled a set of new posters at D23. With a deep crimson palette, the posters serve up drama by giving us a peek at five key characters of the franchise.

The posters for Episode VIII of the pop culture sci-fi staple include Jedi-in-training Rey (Daisy Ridley), the fearless Finn (John Boyega), the villainous Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), the Jedi sage Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), and General Leia (played by the late Carrie Fisher).

Even though there was a generous helping of visuals of The Last Jedi at D23, there was no full trailer of the movie as many expected. The deep red palette of the poster can note many things from death to passion to anger, but further details about the plot of The Last Jedi have been kept under wraps. Nothing much has been revealed about what happens to Rey and company expect for the logline which reads “An epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.”

The second installment of the third set of trilogies of the Lucasfilm space saga, which was written and directed by Looper helmer Rian Johnson is set to open in theaters December 15, 2017.

