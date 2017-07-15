Behind-the-scenes footage of Star Wars: The Last Jedi was unveiled today at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA, including some poignant images of the late Carrie Fisher. Director Rian Johnson presented the clip and introduced surprise on-stage appearances by actors Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro.

The behind-the-scenes footage shows on-set cast footage as well as some special effects treats. Characters old and new make appearances, none more powerful than Princess Leia, as Fisher is at first seen, briefly and silently, in costume. Then, at the end, we hear her speak.

“It’s about family,” Fisher says near the end, “and that’s what’s so powerful about it.” She then gives a little salute, breaking hearts all over again.

The familiar robots are here, along with some new creatures, most intriguingly the mechanical skeleton of what looks to be some sort of canine thingy (at about the 1:08 mark).

A purple-wigged Laura Dern makes an appearance as the new character Vice Admiral Holdo, Oscar Isaac plants a lip-smacker on Fisher’s cheek, Adam Driver practices his saber skills and John Boyega joshes about writer/director Rian Johnson’s less-than-perfect Wookie sounds.

“Even though I think I know it all,” Hamill says at one point, “they throw things at me story-wise that I never could have imagined.”

Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters December 15, 2017, and carries the logline: “An epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.”

Take a look at the clip above.