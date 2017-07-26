As the standalone Han Solo movie gets back on track, a Star Wars veteran has been added to the cast. Director Ron Howard took to Twitter to announce that Warwick Davis is set to join in on the intergalactic action. The news was revealed when Howard was asked when he was going to make a sequel to his 1988 fantasy action pic Willow to which he answered, “Glad you are asking for one! I directed @WarwickADavis for the 1st time in 30 years today. It made me happy.”

Glad you are asking for one! I directed @WarwickADavis for the 1st time in 30 years today. It made me happy https://t.co/yW8E19MPCn — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) July 26, 2017

Details about Davis’ role in the Han Solo film have been kept under wraps, but Davis knows his way around the Star Wars universe. He first entered the franchise in 1983 when he played the memorable Ewok Wicket in Return of the Jedi. He went on to appear as various characters in The Phantom Menace, The Force Awakens, Rogue One, and will appear in the forthcoming The Last Jedi.

It was also announced that composer John Powell will handle the score for the yet-to-be-titled film. He is known for his work on Shrek, Kung Fu Panda as well as 2010’s How To Train Your Dragon, for which he received an Oscar nod.

This isn’t the only social media tease that Howard has posted since he took over the director’s chair from Phil Lord and Chris Miller back in June. He has shared photos from set including a recent post that gave us our first look at Donald Glover as Young Lando Calrissian.

The Han Solo movie is set to open in theaters on May 25, 2018.