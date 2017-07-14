The Stagwell Group, which acquired the National Research Group from Nielsen in 2015, has now purchased assets from Nielsen that deal with TV testing. Right now, NRG operates as an independent entity under the umbrella of the Stagwell family of companies and the plan is to team the film research arm and also offer TV research.

To that end, Stagwell has grabbed certain assets from Nielsen related to TV pilot products and services, including pilot testing services and the promotional testing and consumer tracking of those pilots. Nielsen is keeping its ratings arm which is its biggest asset.

The move is significant for the company and for the town as Stagwell is buying pretty much all the custom research assets from Nielsen. In fact, Stagwell has now bought about four different custom research firms/assets from Nielsen.

“In the last seven years, the number of original scripted shows created has doubled. This acquisition puts us at the epicenter of data-driven consultation for original programming,” said Mark Penn, Managing Partner and President of The Stagwell Group, LLC.

The assets will be managed and overseen by his brother Jon Penn, CEO of the National Research Group, a businessman who has turned NRG around and has a keen grasp on film research.

This acquisition broadens NRG’s capabilities outside of film and gaming and OTT. “The future of original content is to experience it anytime, anywhere on any screen”, said Jon Penn. “Adding this deep expertise in episodic content and program testing expands upon our strategic mission to provide insights to bold storytellers everywhere.”

This acquisition is also Stagwell’s 14th investment in under two years. Also in the portfolio is MMI Agency, healthcare and consumer experts SCOUT, research leader Harris Insights & Analytics, performance marketing firm PMX Agency, creative digital leader Code and Theory, strategic communications agency SKDKnickerbocker, public relations firm Finn Partners, communications agency Wye Communications, digital advocacy shop Targeted Victory, creative advertising consultancy Wolfgang and technology innovator Stagwell Technologies.