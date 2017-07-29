Here’s the latest media merger possibility, and it’s a big one: Sprint Corp has proposed a full merger with Charter Communications, the Wall Street Journal reports tonight.

A deal would be complicated to structure, and would sent ripples through the cable and wireless industries. It could create a TV, broadband, wired and wireless phone juggernaut to rival AT&T which owns DirecTV and is preparing to close its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner.

Liberty Media’s John Malone is Charter’s largest shareholder. Sprint is controlled by Japan’s Softbank.

The No. 4 wireless company has been eager to find a partner to help it compete with Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile. Sprint and T-Mobile have held on-again/off-again merger conversations.

But Sprint put them on hold recently, and agreed to talk exclusively with Charter and Comcast about a wireless services deal. The exclusivity period expires on Monday. During this period, Sprint chairman Masayoshi Son talked to Warren Buffett and Malone about the possibility of making a multi-billion dollar investment in the wireless company.

One potential complication with the Sprint-Charter idea: The No. 2 cable company would need Comcast’s approval to proceed.

The cable companies agreed in May to “work only together with respect to national mobile network operators” for one year. They specified, in an SEC filing, that during that period they can’t make a major deal affecting their wireless businesses without each other’s “prior consent.”

Both companies are creating their own wireless offerings would depend heavily on their WiFi networks, and a wholesale agreement with Verizon to handle cell phone calls.

This week, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts told analysts that he doesn’t feel he needs to invest more heavily in wireless.

“It’s a tough business,” he said, adding that “I don’t see something happening in that industry that we envy a position that we don’t have today.”

Later. Charter CEO Tom Rutledge said he agrees with Roberts’ view.

“We like our relationship with Verizon,” he said. “We like our potential relationship with Comcast. And we do think that the industry has a lot of challenges in front of it, and that it’s fully penetrated.”