In celebration of the landmark 1000th episode of Cops, Spike TV will air a special titled Cops Beyond The Bust. Hosted by Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews, the special, which will be filmed before a live audience, will includes historical clips from the run of the series as well as reunions of officers and suspects they arrested.

Executive Producer and creator of the iconic reality docuseries John Langley said, “Spike has been a great partner for Cops! We are proud of the 1000th episode and our 30th primetime season. Add to that our gratitude to the thousands of officers we have filmed. What else can we say? This Special episode is dedicated to our legion of fans and viewers who span generations….”

John and Morgan Langley are current executive producers of the series which continues to be a ratings hit for Spike. New episodes air on Saturdays 8pm ET/PT with the Cops Beyond The Bust special airing on August 19.