Steven Spielberg is the subject of a new feature-length documentary set at HBO. Directed and produced by Emmy and Peabody-winning documentarian Susan Lacy, Spielberg premieres Saturday, October 7 on HBO.

Narrated by Spielberg himself, the documentary chronicles the filmmaker’s nearly 50-year-career and includes insights from industry notables including J.J. Abrams, Christian Bale, Drew Barrymore, Cate Blanchett, Francis Ford Coppola, Daniel Craig, Daniel Day-Lewis, Brian de Palma, Laura Dern, Leonardo DiCaprio, Richard Dreyfuss, Ralph Fiennes, Harrison Ford, David Geffen, Tom Hanks, Dustin Hoffman, Holly Hunter, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Ben Kingsley, Kathleen Kennedy, George Lucas, Liam Neeson, Martin Scorsese, Oprah Winfrey and Robert Zemeckis.

The documentary will also be available on HBO Now, HBO Go, HBO On Demand and affiliate portals.

An HBO Documentary Films presentation, Spielberg is produced by Emma Pildes and Jessica Levin and edited by Deborah Peretz.