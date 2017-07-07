Sony’s Spider-Man: Homecoming has swung to $25.3M in its first outings at the international box office. That number is good through Thursday. By Friday, the reboot will have looped into 60% of overseas territories with the exception of such majors as France, Germany, Spain, Japan and China. Industry sources ahead of the weekend were pegging the overseas launch at anywhere from $90M-$110M. The latter now seems more plausible.

To wit: Korea is off the charts. The sophisticated market which has been a top home for Peter Parker in the past, is, through Friday, at $10.4M — and on its way to match MCU movies at a $20M weekend.The opening day there set the record for a standard Wednesday.

Latin America is also inside Spidey’s web with $6.3M through Thursday. Brazil had the biggest July opening day of all time at $2M. Mexico’s $2.4M Thursday was 25% above ASM2 despite that film opening on a holiday.

Russia’s $2.25M Thursday was double the opening day of Amazing Spider-Man 2, and almost triple the first day of Wonder Woman.

Tom Holland’s Spidey will face competition from those pesky Minions of Despicable Me 3 in some markets as the weekend rolls out. For now, Peter Parker’s UK opening day of $2M was 4% behind ASM2 and equal to Wonder Woman.

In Russia, the boy who was bitten earned $2.2M on Thursday, 114% ahead of ASM2 and 167% ahead of Wonder Woman.