Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming nabbed $12.3M yesterday, and while the Monday records in July are a challenge to climb given how they’ve been propped by the Independence Day holiday, that’s a notable number. Given how it’s largely a discount ticket day at cinemas throughout the country, today should be even bigger for Homecoming. Through four days at the domestic B.O., the Jon Watts movie counts $129.3M.

Last Monday on July 3 Universal/Illumination’s Despicable Me 3 made $13.9M juiced by holiday traffic, while Homecoming is one of the sixth best Mondays for the month not boosted by the Independence day stretch after Warner Bros.’ Dark Knight ($24.5M), Dark Knight Rises ($19.4M), Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest ($18.1), WB’s Harry Potter: Deathly Hallows Part 2 ($18M), and Uni/Illumination’s Minions ($12.9M).

Among all superhero movies playing on a Monday in July, Homecoming ranks behind Spider-Man 2 ($27.7M on July 5), Dark Knight, Dark Knight Rises, and Superman Returns ($12.99M on July 3).

Heading into its second weekend against 20th Century Fox’s War for The Planet of the Apes, Homecoming is expected to ease 55%-57% for $50M-$53M; an average decline for a superhero tentpole that has opened strongly. Tracking currently has Apes notching a No. 1 rank in the high $50Ms to low $60Ms. Given the glowing reviews for Apes at 92% fresh –many say it’s the best title in the trilogy– it won’t be a surprise if the Matt Reeves-directed title beats those estimates.